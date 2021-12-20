UK's experts urge people to stay home if one person tests Covid positive in a house

Observing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant all over the world, UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has urged people to stay home if any of their family members or close contacts have tested positive for coronavirus.

Reiterating previous announcements, scientists from the organisation have warned that even if one person has tested positive from a household, all other people in that house should isolate themselves.

Talking specifically in cases of Omicron virus, the experts warned that there is a "significant chance that others are already infected" if even one person in the house has tested positive for Omicron variant.

This request comes as the current advisory states that anyone who have been fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus need not isolate themselves if someone in their house tests positive. Fully vaccinated close contacts only need to take lateral flow tests for first seven days.

However, the experts at Sage believe that this regulation needs modification now as the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the other variants of coronavirus.

"If one person in a close-knit group, for example [a] household [or] work team, tests positive, there is a significant chance that others are already infected," the scientists write. "If one person from a group tests positive prior to an event or gathering then none should attend," the experts add. "This is especially important in the festive season when family events may increase the risk of infecting the elderly or vulnerable."

Scientists have based their demands on an analysis conducted by the UK Health Security Agency who proved that nearly 18 per cent of Omicron index cases have passed on the virus to others in their households. They also added that the transmission rate is three times higher than the Delta variant.