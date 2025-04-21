China has issued a strong warning to other nations, urging them not to cave into pressure from the United States in ongoing trade talks triggered by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Responding to reports that the US is using tariff exemptions to demand restrictions on trade with China, a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said, “Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn one respect.”

“Seeking temporary self-interest at the expense of others — in exchange for so-called exemptions — is like asking a tiger for its skin. In the end, it will achieve nothing and harm both others and oneself,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests. If such a situation arises, China will not accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures,” the spokesperson added.

China defends fair trade rules

The ministry added, “China believes that all parties should stand on the side of fairness... and should defend international economic and trade rules and the multilateral trading system.”

This comes as several countries begin negotiating with Washington over Trump’s latest trade moves, which have seen steep tariffs placed on Chinese imports, alongside levies on goods from other countries.

Talks underway with Japan and South Korea

Japan’s top trade envoy, Ryosei Akazawa, met with President Trump in Washington last week to begin discussions. South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo, has confirmed his government will start similar talks with the US this week.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance is in India and is expected to hold trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India could face a 26% tariff if no agreement is reached with the Trump administration.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said the import taxes aim to encourage Americans to buy more domestically made goods, boost government revenue, and attract fresh investment into the country.

Tariff threats followed by surprise pause

Although Trump introduced sweeping tariffs earlier this month, he later announced a 90-day pause for most countries, excluding China.

At present, China faces tariffs of up to 145% on its exports to the US, with officials warning that combined with existing levies, some products could be hit with a 245% tax. Other countries are now facing a flat 10% tariff on their goods until July.

Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday, to announce that countries have be reaching out to ask for relief from tariffs, saying, "Since our announcement of LIBERATION DAY, many World Leaders and Business Executives have come to me asking for relief from Tariffs. It’s good to see that the World knows we are serious because WE ARE! They must right the wrongs of decades of abuse, but it won’t be easy for them. We must rebuild the Wealth of our Great Country, and create true RECIPROCITY. But for those who want the easiest path: Come to America, and build in America!"