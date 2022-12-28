China's funeral homes, hospitals overwhelmed even as official Covid figures remain low

Hospitals and funeral homes in China on Wednesday faced intense pressure as the surge in the nation's COVID-19 cases and the dearth of resources hit the nation of 1.4 billion people.

China recently began taking down its strict Zero-Covid restriction measures which have been in place for almost three years. This abrupt change has sparked an outbreak that is fast exhausting the nation's hospitals.

Watch | China: Hospitals under seige as covid crisis worsens

Experts warn that the virus is spreading"largely unchecked" in the nation, and is likely infection close to a million people every day.

However with China's National Health Commission (NHC) announcing that it will no longer be publishing daily data and the nation for seven consecutive days reporting zero deaths, the international community has raised questions about the reported data.

On Tuesday China reported three new Covid related deaths up from one on Monday, however, these numbers are inconsistent with what funeral parlours are reporting and also go against what much less populous countries went through upon reopening.

Funeral homes are reportedly full, performing 200 funerals a day up from 30-50 a day before China opened up.

Hospitals too have reported being "extremely busy". Talking to Reuters an ambulance driver who spoke on the condition of anonymity said "I’ve been doing this job for 30 years and this is the busiest I have ever known it". An emergency department pharmacy staff said that “Almost all of the patients have COVID" and that hospitals don't have Covid-specif medicines so they've just been providing medicine for particular symptoms.

Recent days have also seen multiple countries impose travel restrictions on travellers from China as the international community remains concerned about similar outbreaks. Japan, Malaysia and India have imposed restrictions while the USA is reportedly considering doing the same.

