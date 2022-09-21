China to toughen punishment for secessionist forces in Taiwan

Couple of days after the US President made statements that seemingly encouraged secessionists in Taiwan, China has stepped up on the throttle. Reportedly, Beijing is set to toughen punishment for Taiwan's 'pro-independence' forces.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated that forceful measures were required to nullify efforts being made by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the United States to undermine the 'one-China' policy.

“We will, according to the development and changes of the situation, further introduce new legal measures to oppose and contain the separatist attempts and acts of ‘Taiwan independence’, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.” said Zhu.

The Politburo turning up the pressure dial on freedom forces in Taiwan comes in the backdrop of the Chinese foreign ministry giving a rather 'stern' reply to US President Joe Biden for his 'will defend Taiwan' remark.

Read more: China replies after Biden's 'will defend Taiwan' remark

Reportedly, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the ministry during a media briefing stated that China reserves the right to take necessary measures aimed at culling secessionist activities in Taiwan.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," said Mao.

Urging Washington to handle the issue 'carefully and properly' Mao further asserted that the US should not send 'wrong signals' to Taiwan's secessionist forces.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China." Mao signed off by saying.

As reported by WION, China considers Taiwan a part of its sovereign territory. Any effort to undermine the one-China policy invites an aggressive response from Beijing.

Reportedly, in the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation, China sanctioned her and seven Taiwanese government officials and politicians.

Under the sanctions, neither the sanctioned persons nor their families can enter mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Read more: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip provokes China: A win for her, but a headache for the region

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: