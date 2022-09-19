China replies after Biden's 'will defend Taiwan' remark

A day after remarking that the US would defend Taiwan if China attacks the island nation, the Chinese foreign ministry has given a rather 'stern' reply to US President Joe Biden.

Reportedly, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry during a media briefing stated that China reserves the right to take necessary measures aimed at culling secessionist activities in Taiwan.

"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," said Mao.

Urging Washington to handle the issue 'carefully and properly' Mao further asserted that the US should not send 'wrong signals' to Taiwan's secessionist forces.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China." Mao signed off by saying.

As reported by WION, on Sunday, during an interview with CBS, Biden was asked if American forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. In reply, the US president gave an affirmative answer.

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack." said Biden.

However, in the same interview, Biden iterated his commitment to the 'One-China' policy that Washington has been following for years.

“We agree with what we signed onto a long time ago. And that there’s ‘one-China’ policy, and Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving. We’re not encouraging their being independent. That’s their decision." added President Biden.

It is pertinent to note that the US recognises the 'one-China' policy espoused by Beijing. However, simultaneously, it maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan while not recognising China's sovereignty over the island state.

The recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a major flashpoint that created conditions pre-cursor to that of a full-fledged war.

(With inputs from agencies)



