China is going to prosecute a Belizean citizen for his alleged involvement in providing funds to “meddle” in Hong Kong affairs, a Chinese newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper backed by the ruling Communist Party, said security authorities concluded their investigation against Lee Henley Hu Xiang to the Guangzhou prosecutorate. Lee will be prosecuted, the report said.

He is the first overseas national to be charged with working with foreign groups to intervene in Hong Kong.

''Investigations by the national security agency confirmed that the suspect provided a large amount of funds to hostile elements in the United States, colluded with foreign anti-China forces to intervene in Hong Kong affairs, and funded the implementation of criminal activities that endangered our national security,'' the paper said.

Lee is cititizen of Central American country a Belize. He was arrested in November in Guangzhou.

His current whereabouts are unknown and he has made no public comments on the charges.

Hong Kong is governed under the ''One Country, Two Systems'' principle which is supposed to provide for a level of independence to it that other cities in China do not have.

There have been no mass protests in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

City authorities, however, led a surprise crackdown on Sunday where they arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy figures in the city.

It has been the site of massive pro-democracy protests since last year, with millions taking to the streets to demonstrate against what local residents have seen as increasing interference from mainland China, overpowering the local government.