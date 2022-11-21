China struggles to keep up with 'zero-Covid' fight amid surging cases, more deaths, and fresh lockdown

China, a country where the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in 2019, is still battling a surge in cases recently with authorities imposing strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Now, in an attempt to control a major Covid outbreak, the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district Monday (November 21).

Authorities in the region have suspended public transit and also asked residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes.

Countries across the world have entered a phase of re-opening and reviving Covid-hit economies due to the month-long lockdown, but China remains the only major country that is relying on lockdowns and mass testing to curb virus transmissions.

Following the zero-Covid policy of the country, local authorities in the Baiyun District of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days from November 21 to November 25.

Health authorities said on their official WeChat account: "The risk of social transmission of the epidemic in Baiyun District has continued to increase, and the prevention and control situation is grim."

Deaths and surge in Covid cases in China

The news of the lockdown comes after China reported two new deaths from Covid on Monday. As per reports, those who lost their lives were elderly Beijing residents—a 91-year-old woman with a history of stroke and Alzheimer's disease and an 88-year-old man with a history of cancer, bronchitis and stroke. A day before. Beijing announced China's first Covid fatality since May, an 87-year-old man.

The National Health Commission said that the nation recorded around 27,000 new domestic cases on Monday.

The cases are basically just a tiny fraction if we compare it with the population, but still, the sudden rise of cases is alarming.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE