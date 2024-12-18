New Delhi, India

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said on Wednesday (Dec 18) that China is ready to work with India on the core interests and major concerns of both nations.

The statement comes ahead of Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the management of peace along the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese ambassador emphasised that China will work with India to implement the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication.

"China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between the leaders of China and India, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication, properly settle differences with sincerity and good faith, and bring bilateral relations back to the track of stable and healthy development as soon as possible," the ambassador said in a post on X.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, Doval and Wang Yi discussed the restoration of ties between New Delhi and Beijing, which have been frozen for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian National Security Adviser arrived in China on Tuesday to take part in the 23rd round of the Special Representatives' talks.

These vital talks are being held after a gap of five years, with the last edition being held in 2019.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020 and was sparked by Chinese military actions. It led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

(With inputs from agencies)