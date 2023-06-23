China lambasts US envoy as Biden's 'dictator' remark about Xi sparks controversy

The Chinese government has reportedly criticised the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, following comments made by President Joe Biden referring to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator." The reprimand came in the form of a diplomatic note received by Burns shortly after Biden's remarks at a fundraiser in California. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, reported on this development, as per Guardian.

During the fundraiser, which took place on Tuesday, Biden mentioned that Xi was unaware of a purported Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in US airspace back in February. Biden added that such a lack of knowledge was embarrassing for dictators, stating, "When they didn't know what happened."

Also Read | China: Temple visits on rise as jobless young people seek spiritual help

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, described Biden's comments as "extremely absurd" and claimed that they seriously violated China's political dignity, amounting to political provocation. China's silent handling of the diplomatic note Interestingly, Chinese state media did not publicise the diplomatic note (known as a demarche) sent to Burns, seemingly to maintain the positive atmosphere established during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China.

Also Read | US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

US officials who leaked the news of Beijing's reprimand revealed about this discreet handling of the situation by China. Blinken's visit and Biden's response Biden's remarks came just a day after Blinken's long-awaited meeting with Xi, aimed at improving the deteriorating relations between the US and China.

Originally scheduled for February, Blinken's visit was postponed following the spy balloon incident. Biden attempted to downplay the impact of his comments, stating that he didn't believe they had significant consequences.

Watch | Indian PM Modi and US President Biden stress democracy, minority rights in joint press conference × He expressed his expectation to meet Xi in the near future and praised Blinken's visit to Beijing. China's displeasure and strong protest Although Chinese state media largely ignored Biden's comments, Chinese diplomats made it clear that they were displeased. Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the US, conveyed "serious representations and strong protests" to senior officials at the White House, as stated by the Chinese embassy.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington criticised the US, claiming “the smear of China’s top leader by the US side seriously contradicts basic facts, breaches diplomatic etiquette, infringes on China’s political dignity, runs counter to the commitments made by the US side, and undermines mutual trust.