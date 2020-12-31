China in 2021: What's in store?

With 2020 coming to an end, while countries worldwide are sliding into recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the People’s Republic of China has bounced back to moderate economic growth.

China’s control over the pandemic is widening its divergence with other major nations, many of which are now re-imposing virus restrictions amid new waves of cases.

The Chinese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021 and commemorate the occasion by organising several events as a reminder.

During 2020 the Communist Party dealt crushing blows to two things that might have spoiled the centenary celebration: coronavirus pandemic and unrest in Hong Kong.

However, even in 2021, China will face challenges on several fronts as democratic countries push back against Beijing.

In its bid to remain assertive and become the global superpower, China's relationship will remain tense with neighbours.

The threat of an armed conflict is real since the Chinese army remains active on multiple fronts, including India, Taiwan, South China Sea and Japan.

China's government sees human rights as an existential threat. Its reaction could pose an existential threat to the rights of people worldwide.

In its report, the Human Rights Watch said China conducts repression under the guise of “anti-separatism” or “counter-terrorism” remained particularly severe in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) and Tibetan-populated areas (Tibet). Authorities subjected Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang to intrusive surveillance, arbitrary detention and forced indoctrination.

The government continued to intimidate, harass, and prosecute human rights defenders and independent NGOs, including raids on their homes and offices. Human rights defenders’ family members were subjected to police surveillance, harassment, detention and restrictions on their freedom of movement.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday slammed China once again for “abuses” on trade, technology and human rights.

The pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong's Legislative Council resigned en masse, a powerful show of solidarity against Beijing's latest intervention in the territory.

The protest came after the Chinese government passed a new law that would disqualify legislators for “unpatriotic” behavior — things like supporting Hong Kong’s independence or colluding with foreign powers.

Western countries such as Britain are granting asylum to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. Activist Nathan Law has submitted a refugee claim to the UK government.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed adhering to systematic thinking to build a holistic national security architecture.

China's virus ruined its global reputation in 2020 and the cover-up along with the military campaigns to seize disputed territories made it worse.

Chinese President Jinping begins 2021 with a massive trust deficit, both at home and outside.