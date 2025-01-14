China is giving a signal of an incoming war as the country is reportedly building special barges that could help in a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by connecting the Chinese ships to the beaches of the Island. Around five such barges are currently being constructed at the Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China, Naval News reported. The report revealed that the barges have been under construction since 2022 or even before. Typically, they take a few months to complete.

New, critical powers to Chinese forces

The barges will give the Chinese forces new and critical powers as they are capable of connecting ships to the shore, virtually.

This would be an addition to the decade-long breakneck expansion of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. During these years, the PLA has built eight units of Type 071 landing docks, at least three units of Type 075 assault ships, and one unit of large Type 076 assault ships. All these are aimed at hauling troops and supplies, carrying Chinese troops and helicopters, and launching and landing high-performance drones, respectively.

This amphibious force is the world's second-largest after the US Navy. However, the force is still being called too small to put ashore enough troops and to help in the invasion of Taiwan.

As per experts, China would be required to move around two million people across the Taiwan Straught (a Separation Island of Taiwan and the Asian continent) if it wanted to win Taiwan.

The PLAN (People Liberation Army Navy) amphibious flotilla might be able to transport around 6,000 Chinese troops in a single movement.

PLAN is also working to bring hundreds of commercial vessels and modify them to increase tank transports. As per the Chinese National Defence Transportation Law of 2017, China's entire transport infrastructure, including ships, is mandatory to be available for military use.

