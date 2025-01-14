How to stay safe from HMPV? WION asks experts
By: Moohita Kaur Garg
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is causing respiratory illnesses globally, with recent outbreaks in China and rising cases in India, sparking concerns of a pandemic similar to COVID-19.
HMPV presents flu-like symptoms and can lead to serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.
The virus was first identified in 2001, but no vaccine exists yet, making prevention crucial to avoid transmission and serious illness.
According to Dr Irphan Ali, Consultant Pediatrician, K J Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre, medical attention is necessary if symptoms like high fever persist for more than a week or if there are breathing difficulties, especially in young children.
Experts recommend preventive measures such as covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded places, and staying home if sick.
According to Dr Anu Preethi Dorai, Consultant Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, these are some things you can do: - Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze; - Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; - Avoid crowded places Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing
- Reuse of tissue paper & hand kerchief; - Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen, etc; - Frequent touching of eyes, nose, and mouth; - Spiting in public places; - Self-medication without consulting the physician
Consuming foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics, along with warm fluids, can aid recovery from HMPV. In addition, maintaining proper ventilation, using humidifiers, and ensuring cleanliness can help reduce infection risks and support recovery.
