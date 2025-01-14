How to stay safe from HMPV? WION asks experts

By: Moohita Kaur Garg

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is causing respiratory illnesses globally, with recent outbreaks in China and rising cases in India, sparking concerns of a pandemic similar to COVID-19.

HMPV symptoms

HMPV presents flu-like symptoms and can lead to serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

HMPV Vaccine

The virus was first identified in 2001, but no vaccine exists yet, making prevention crucial to avoid transmission and serious illness.

When to Visit a Doctor?

According to Dr Irphan Ali, Consultant Pediatrician, K J Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre, medical attention is necessary if symptoms like high fever persist for more than a week or if there are breathing difficulties, especially in young children.

How to Protect You and Your Family from HMPV?

Experts recommend preventive measures such as covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, frequent handwashing, avoiding crowded places, and staying home if sick.

Dos of HMPV Prevention

According to Dr Anu Preethi Dorai, Consultant Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, these are some things you can do: - Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze; - Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; - Avoid crowded places   Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing

Don'ts of HMPV Prevention

- Reuse of tissue paper & hand kerchief; - Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen, etc; - Frequent touching of eyes, nose, and mouth; - Spiting in public places; - Self-medication without consulting the physician

What Else?

Consuming foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics, along with warm fluids, can aid recovery from HMPV. In addition, maintaining proper ventilation, using humidifiers, and ensuring cleanliness can help reduce infection risks and support recovery.