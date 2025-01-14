How to stay safe from HMPV? WION asks experts

Dos of HMPV Prevention

According to Dr Anu Preethi Dorai, Consultant Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, these are some things you can do: - Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze; - Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; - Avoid crowded places Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing