An artist whose official portrait of Donald Trump was dubbed as ‘truly the worst’ by the president nearly two weeks earlier, said that his comments have negatively impacted her business.

Last month, the Republican criticised the portrait, which was hanging in Colorado’s State Capitol, saying it had been “purposefully distorted” in a post on his Truth Social platform. Following the remarks, the portrait was removed.

Sarah Boardman, the British artist who painted the Trump portrait, told Sky News that she felt her “intentions, integrity, and abilities” had been “called into question” when the president criticised the oil painting.

‘Changed for the worst’

Nearly two weeks after Trump’s remarks, Boardman has broken her silence, saying that her business has been detrimentally impacted.

“President Trump is entitled to comment freely, as we all are, but the additional allegations that I ‘purposefully distorted’ the portrait, and that I ‘must have lost my talent as I got older’ are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years which now is in danger of not recovering,” she said.

The artist also added how “for the six years that the portrait hung in the Colorado State Capitol Building Rotunda, I received overwhelmingly positive reviews and feedback”.

“Since President Trump’s comments, that has changed for the worst,” she added.

Boardman said she was commissioned to paint the official portrait of President Trump for the Denver State Capitol Gallery of Presidents by the Colorado State Capitol Advisory Committee, Denver. In addition, the reference photograph and her subsequent ‘work in progress’ were approved throughout the process by the committee, she said.

“I completed the portrait accurately, without ‘purposeful distortion’, political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, actual or implied. I fulfilled the task per my contract.”

What did Trump say?

Trump had said that the portrait of former US president Barack Obama by the same artist was “wonderful,” however, “the one on me is truly the worst.”

Referring to Boardman, Trump said, “She must have lost her talent as she got older.” She has painted a collection of official portraits, including that of former president George W Bush.

The president added, “In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.”

(With inputs from agencies)