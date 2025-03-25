Donald Trump's Colorado state capitol building portrait is set to be taken down after the US President threw a fit, calling it "truly the worst".

Advertisment

'Up to them'

In a statement on Monday (Mar 22) evening, Colorado House Democrats said that the oil painting would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the legislature.

Also read | 'Artist must have lost her talent': Trump melts down over ‘bad picture’, says Obama’s portrait ‘looks wonderful’

Advertisment

Colorado House Democrats spokesperson, Jarrett Freedman in a statement said that "If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that's up to them".

As per the Guardian, Senate minority leader Paul Lundeen, a Republican stated that he had requested for the portrait to be taken down and for one "that depicts his contemporary likeness" to be put up.

Trump's rant

Advertisment

On Sunday (Mar 23), posting a photo of the said portrait on Truth Social, Trump complained that it was bad and claimed it was "purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before". He blamed Colorado governor Jared Polis for this, insulting him as "Radical Left".

Also read | 'Very hostile': Trump vows 25% tariff on countries buying oil from Venezuela

"I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one," said the President, adding that the governor "should be ashamed of himself."

Later, Trump posted two photos of himself in what is being seen as an apparent attempt to post photos he considers more flattering.

Trump's meltdown over the portrait has earned him disdain on social media, with netizens ridiculing him left and right.

Taking to X, Former Republican attorney Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the liberal news website MeidasTouch Network, called Trump "the most fragile, sensitive snowflake in history".

The most fragile, sensitive snowflake in history. pic.twitter.com/SA82zNIAzm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2025

Also read | Trump supporter’s wife arrested over visa issue, says he doesn’t regret his vote

Meanwhile, another account 'Republicans Against Trump,' while sharing a screenshot of Trump's post, labelled him "a petty, insecure baby".

Was the portrait deliberately distorted?

No, the portrait was actually commissioned by Republican state senator Kevin Grantham, who crowdfunded nearly $10,000 for the purpose.

(With inputs from agencies)