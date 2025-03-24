Bradley Bartell, a Wisconsin man and supporter of President Donald Trump, is facing an unexpected crisis after his wife, Camila Munoz, was detained by federal immigration authorities.

Munoz, a Peruvian citizen, was arrested upon their return from their long-delayed honeymoon. Despite the ordeal, Bartell remains firm in his support for Trump, who has promised the largest mass deportation effort in US history.

"I don’t regret the vote," Bartell told Newsweek. "He didn’t create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it."

Overstayed visa amid COVID-19

Munoz first arrived in Wisconsin Dells in 2019 on a work-study visa. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted international travel, her visa expired. She continued working in farming and hospitality, where she met Bartell.

After initially losing touch, the couple reconnected on Facebook and eventually got married. Due to the pandemic, they postponed their honeymoon until February this year. But as they returned from Puerto Rico, immigration officials detained Munoz, questioning her legal status. Despite being in the process of obtaining a green card, she was taken to an ICE detention centre in Louisiana.

Concerns over Trump’s deportation policies

Trump has vowed mass deportations, initially focusing on individuals with criminal records. However, recent enforcement actions suggest a broader crackdown. ICE agents have detained legal residents and nonviolent individuals, raising concerns over the agency’s approach.

Bartell criticised ICE for its lack of efficiency and communication. "ICE never really has any information, it seems. The system needs to be revamped for better processes and communication between departments," he said.