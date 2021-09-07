Chancellor Merkel rebukes deputy Scholz, says vaccinated aren't 'guinea pigs'

In a remark to publicly slam a top rival politician's comments over people, who have been inoculated against COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said vaccinated aren't 'guinea pigs'.

"None of us was and is any way a guinea pig when it comes to vaccination", the leader said in a speech before Parliament on Tuesday.

Social Democrats Party leader Olaf Scholz, who is currently Vice Chancellor, recently said fully vaccinated people have been 'the guinea pigs for those who so far have held off'. He added that he has been vaccinated and others should follow suit.

However, Merkel did not appear to agree with Scholz in her speech. The chancellor said, "Neither Olaf Scholz nor me, and no one else was a 'guinea pig' in taking the fully tested and approved vaccines in Germany."

The streets of German towns and cities are nowadays full of political posters and billboards as the country heads to the polls on September 26. The politicians are also making numerous attempts to woo voters for the upcoming elections.

In the polls, Scholz seems to have unexpectedly jostled himself into pole position to succeed the outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz seems to be convincing the public in a better way that he can be the next chancellor than Armin Laschet, the contender, which has been fielded by Merkel’s party.

