Caught red-handed? UK PM Boris Johnson partook in Christmas quiz at No 10 in 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to be facing a tough time nowadays as the leader has been on the receiving end for quite some time.

After revelations were made by a whistleblower to suggest sorry state of affairs at the UK foreign office during Afghan evacuation, now it’s an alleged Christmas party held last year, which has been keeping the prime minister busy.

In the latest development, it has been revealed that the UK leader took part in a Christmas quiz, while sitting between two colleagues in No 10.

The quiz was held last year when indoor household mixing was banned by the government in London.

A picture of PM Johnson at the event has been published by ‘The Sunday Mirror’. It seems to have been held on December 15.

Also Read: Declining trust in Boris Johnson can lead to increase in Covid cases in UK

The PM "briefly took part virtually in a quiz" to thank employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, said Downing Street.

Doc: You cant be with your mum because of Covid.



Me: Please -I need to spend these last days with her



My mum: Darlin, it’s okay, we need to do this to keep everyone safe



UK Gov: Let’s Party/Have wine & cheese.@BorisJohnson - Her name was Mary. She died last year.



Resign. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5kJcid3 — Rev Karen Sethuraman (@KarenSethuraman) December 8, 2021 ×

Reacting to the revelation, Labour party's Angela Rayner said the PM was "unfit to lead this country".

The government has already started a probe into three allegations of gatherings held during Christmas last year. It includes two in Downing Street.

Also Read: Man shot dead by police after a confrontation near royal palace in UK

At that time, the official guidance, said, "Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier."

A No10 spokesperson, while responding to the picture, said, "This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response so those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks."

(With inputs from agencies)