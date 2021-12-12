Man shot dead by police after a confrontation near royal palace in UK

In a shooting incident near a royal palace in London, a man was shot dead by the police after a confrontation on Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Police force, the officers responded to reports of a man with a firearm entering a bank and bookmakers. The incident occurred in the Kensington area of west London.

After a confrontation with firearms officers near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London, the man was shot down by the authorities.

The man had fled in a vehicle, which was intercepted by officers nearby in the posh area, which is home to many embassies and the palace.

The palace is the official residence of Prince William, wife Catherine and their three children in London. Several other members of the royal family also reside in it.

"Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds," said the force. At the spot, the man was pronounced dead. The incident is not being treated as terrorism, said the cops.

The police standards body had been called in, which is usual in the cases of shootings involving the police, the force said.

(With inputs from agencies)