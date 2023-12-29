CAUGHT ON CAMERA! US Air Force Sergeant points gun at woman during road rage altercation, held

A 40-year-old US Air Force sergeant, Charles Bass III, was arrested after he pointed his gun at a 19-year-old Shi’Anna Bamba on December 5 during a confrontation when the woman allegedly changed lanes while driving side by side.

The chilling confrontation was captured on camera. The footage showed Bass pointing a handgun at Bamba and shouting, "Do you want to f***ing die!" This disturbing incident took place in Surprise, Arizona.

The altercation began when Bamba, having dropped off her sibling at a local school, allegedly cut off Bass while driving, a claim the woman denies.

The tension escalated as they drove side by side, eventually stopping at a red light. It was at this point that Bamba, feeling threatened, took out her phone and started recording the intense ordeal.

In the video, Bass can be heard menacingly shouting at Bamba. Bass can also be seen in the footage brandishing a handgun straight in her direction.

The shaken woman recounted that Bass pointed the gun at her once more before driving away, the New York Post reported.

Reflecting on the incident, Bamba expressed the fear she felt in a conversation with ABC media outlet. She said, “I called my mom right there after realising that I could have died right there.”

Disputing the official account documented in court records, Bamba insisted, “I didn’t make (the lane switch). I didn’t even attempt to switch lanes yet.” ROAD RAGE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:



"Then I heard him say 'Did you want to die?'"



"Then I heard him say 'Did you want to die?'"

In response to the terrifying encounter, she promptly contacted the Surprise Police Department, sharing the recorded video with patrol officers.

Following the incident, Bamba's father identified Bass' truck in the vicinity and reported the license plate to the police.

Acting on this information, a team comprising the US Marshals Task Force, US Air Force, and Surprise PD apprehended Bass on December 12.

Bass, a 21-year Air Force veteran, attributed his actions to "PTSD and hypervigilance issues."

In his explanation to investigators after surrendering, he claimed to have seen Bamba’s rolled-down driver window and cited unawareness of her actions as a reason for drawing his gun.

Bass could not explain why he pulled out his gun a second time.

As a result of this alarming incident, Bass is now facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon, and Endangerment, according to court records.