Israel-Hamas war: Hamas delegation to discuss Egypt's Gaza ceasefire plan | WION Speed News

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 50 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza. Tens of thousands of already displaced Palestinian families took flight again in a new mass exodus in central Gaza on Thursday (December 28), where Israeli forces mounting a major advance pounded areas already teeming with those driven out of the north. Watch the video to know more!