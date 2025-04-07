Days before polls in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the Hindu community at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto for Ram Navami celebrations. He extended his warm wishes for the festival.

Advertisment

Sharing a post on X, Carney thanked the Hindu community for sharing the traditions and culture with him." Carney's visit to the temple comes just ahead of the federal elections, scheduled to take place on April 28.

Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami! pic.twitter.com/dh5jFBuJIC — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 6, 2025

Read More | Birmingham is filled with trash: what is 'bin strike', why is it happening

Advertisment

Canadian Cabinet Minister Anita Anand also shared pictures of Carney visiting the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Notable, Anand was the first-ever Hindu Canadian to become a Cabinet Minister, when she was appointed in 2019 by then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She is is contesting the federal election from the riding (constituency) of Oakville East.

So pleased to welcome @MarkJCarney on his first visit to @baps_toronto to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. A very Happy Ram Navami! 🕉️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UfgwwVcMCH — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandOE) April 6, 2025

Mark Carney's Hindu outreach

Advertisment

Approximately 500,000 and 600,000 Hindu-Canadians are eligible to vote in the federal election. As per reports, they could prove a significant bloc in the riding-rich regions areas like the GTA or Metro Vancouver and even cities like Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta. Canadian authorities currently faces criticism over their attitude towards pro-Khalistan elements.

Read More | Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held: Indian embassy

Meanwhile, reacting to Carney's visit to the temple, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, expressed concerns about the challenges faced by the community and highlighted the "underrepresentation" of Hindus, as per a report by Indian news agency ANI. The organisation further emphasised the impact of rising anti-Hindu sentiment, particularly due to separatist groups and called on the upcoming government to address these critical issues.

Read More | Israeli PM Netanyahu travels to Hungary in open defiance of ICC arrest warrant

In a post on X, it wrote, "The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fueled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian. Addressing these pressing issues will be a critical focus for the upcoming government."

The past few years have posed significant challenges for the Hindu community, which numbers over a million. Known for abiding by rules and laws, Hindus seamlessly assimilate into the cultures they move to. Despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they… https://t.co/JWViJGCYeF — Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) (@officialHinduCF) April 6, 2025

Read More | Spain scraps golden visa programme after 12 years, what's behind the move

(With inputs from agencies)