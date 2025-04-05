An Indian national was stabbed to death in Canada's Rockland near Ottawa, the Indian Embassy in Canada said on the social media platform X on Saturday (April 5).

Advertisment

Also read: Exclusive: Indian astronauts Shukla, Nair trained in US, EU, Japan

Although, no details of the incident has been disclosed yet but the Indian embassy in Canada said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Also read: Indian teen dies by suicide after her cousin and 'secret' husband cuts off ties

Advertisment

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin,” the Indian embassy in Canada said on X.

Also read: 'Stabbed her, don't remember how many times': British man killed partner after she accused him of cheating

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved… — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) April 5, 2025

Advertisment

The Canadian news broadcaster CBC News reported that one person was killed in Clarence-Rockland and a second person was arrested. But, it's not clear if this was the incident the Indian embassy informed about.

Also read: Kerala ragging horror: Dumbbells hung from private parts, stabbed with compass; Five arrested

The news agency reported that the cause of the death is unknown so far and it's not clear if the person detained will face any charges.

(With inputs from agencies)