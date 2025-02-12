Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A shocking ragging case has emerged from the Government Nursing College in Kottayam, Kerala, where first-year students were allegedly subjected to months of physical and mental torture.

Months of brutality

The incident came to light after three first-year students from Thiruvananthapuram filed a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police. They alleged that their seniors forced them to strip naked and hung dumbbells from their private parts. The victims were also stabbed with sharp objects, including a compass from a geometry box.

Five third-year nursing students have been arrested following a police complaint that detailed violent abuse stretching over three months.

Physical assaults

According to the complaint, seniors were demanding money from juniors every Sunday to purchase alcohol. Those who refused to comply were physically assaulted. One victim, unable to endure the harassment any longer, told his father about the situation. The father then advised him to go to the police.

Torture and threats

The abuse worsened when lotion was applied to the victims' wounds, intensifying their pain. When they screamed in agony, the seniors allegedly smeared the lotion into their mouths. The accused also filmed the acts and used the footage to threaten the juniors, warning them against reporting the abuse.

Suspension and legal action

Following the complaint, the accused students were suspended and later arrested under the Anti-Ragging Act. They are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate by Wednesday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies)