The Indian government is likely to introduce the new Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 in the parliament on Thursday (Feb 13). Home Minister Amit Shah will be presenting the bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

From a jail term for using a fake passport to specification of the role of universities, hospitals, and other medical institutions admitting foreign nationals, here are the major norms under the bill:

1. A person using a fake passport may face a jail term of up to seven years, while a foreigner overstaying in India may face a three years jail under the immigration bill.

2. The new bill puts the onus on the carrier to remove a foreigner who was refused to enter the country, as mentioned in the bill circulated among MPs on Tuesday (Feb 11).

3. The bill further directs universities and educational institutions to submit the details of any foreigner it admits to the Registration Officers. The same implies to the hospital, nursing homes, and other medical institutes.

4. The new bill also repeals The Passport Act 1920, The Registration of Foreigners Act 1939, The Foreigners Act 1946 and The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the new bill said, "While there is an underlying continuity and commonality of objectives among the four Acts, there are some overlapping provisions among the said Acts."

It further explained the "necessity" to repeal the four Acts and enact a new "comprehensive" legislation.

"The proposed legislation is being enacted to avoid multiplicity and overlapping of laws on the same or related subject and to comply with the Government of India’s policy of simplification of laws," the statement said.

5. The bill makes it mandatory for carriers landing or embarking at a port or a place in India to furnish passenger and crew manifest, advance passenger information and passenger name record information of passengers. If a carrier fails to comply with the instructions, they would have to pay ₹50,000 fine.

6. the new bill says that any person entering India without a valid passport or visa along with other travel documents, will have to face a jail term of two to five years or a fine up to ₹20 lakh.

7. People using or supplying fake travel documents may have to face a term term of two to seven years or may have to pay ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh in fine.

