Millions of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in India's Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, which began early on Wednesday (Feb 12). Magh Purnima or the last day of the sacred month of Magh, as per the Hindu calendar, is considered auspicious for spiritual practices.

Massive crowds are participating in the Magh Purnima Amrit Snan days after the stampede-like situation that, as per the official toll, claimed 30 lives at Maha Kumbh. To ensure that another tragedy doesn't happen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was monitoring the Magh Purnima 'snan' from his office in Lucknow, reports PTI.

The significance of Magh Purnima 'Snan'

Magh Purnima, as mentioned, marks the end of the month of Magh, Maghi or Magha and also the end of the month-long Kalpavas. With this, around one million (10 lakh) Kalpavasis or devotees will start leaving the Maha Kumbh.

Maghi Purnima Snan is the fourth bathing event at Maha Kumbh- the world's largest religious gathering.

To ensure their safety, authorities have requested the departing Kalpavasis to follow traffic rules and use only authorised parking spots.

No Vehicle zone and other special arrangements for Magh Purnima 'Snan'

On Wednesday (Feb 12), authorities announced a slew of measures ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh. This includes a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area.

Aluthorities have implemented a ban on the vehicles of the Kalpavasis while instructing that public as well as private vehicles will be parked in the parking lots of respective routes.

A special traffic plan was enforced from Tuesday (Feb 11) 5 pm until February 12, restricting access to only essential and emergency services.

Previously, on Monday (Feb 10), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways has made comprehensive arrangements at eight railway stations to facilitate smooth travel for devotees attending the Magh Purnima celebrations at Mahakumbh.

"Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at 8 railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Along with the state administration, everything is being done in a very coordinated way. Yesterday, 330 trains left Prayagraj Junction and even today trains are running in an orderly manner. If someone tries to spread rumours, we don't want to listen to them. Everything is going on in a systematic manner," he said.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board detailed the use of CCTV for monitoring purposes and said: "We have deployed more than 13,000 railway personnel at the various railway stations in the Sangam Kshetra. Special trains are also being run as per requirement."

"Yesterday, 12 and half lakh devotees departed in 330 trains. Today also, more than 140 trains have already been operated. 1200 CCTV cameras have been installed. The monitoring is being done on 5 levels. Control rooms have been established at all stations to monitor the CCTV feed. There are CCTVs that also have face-recognition technology and Artificial Intelligence."

(With inputs from agencies)