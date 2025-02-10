The auspicious Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj became even more special for 11 women as they gave birth at the festival.

Advertisment

The 11 births happened at the Central Hospital, one of the 13 hospitals set up inside the Kumbh area. The hospital is the only one equipped with facilities to carry out deliveries. Women experiencing labour pains are brought there by their families or ambulances, which are deployed at various locations in the sprawling Maha Kumbh area.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak told The Indian Express that the 100-bed hospital is equipped with various facilities, including an OPD, general ward, delivery centre, ICU, and an operation theatre. The hospital is located near the Parade Ground in Kumbh area and has separate wards for men, women, and children.

Also read | ‘World’s biggest traffic jam’: Pilgrims going to Maha Kumbh stuck in 300km long traffic jams

Advertisment

Chief medical superintendent of Central Hospital, Dr Manoj Kaushik, said that all deliveries have been normal so far, the report added.

The women who gave birth at the Kumbh hail from different states and socio-economic backgrounds. While some were wives of temporary class 4 workers at the Kumbh, others were from business families who came to visit Kumbh.

The women received medical care for up to three days after giving birth before they are discharged from the hospital, said Dr Kaushik.

Advertisment

Who are the women who gave birth at Kumbh?

The most recent delivery happened on February 6, when Kanchan, 30, from Barabanki, gave birth to a baby boy.

The first delivery took place at the hospital on December 29. While the Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13, pilgrims have been gathering since December in the tent city area, where the hospital was already operational.

Also read | President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Sonam, 20, from Kaushambi, gave birth to a boy. Her family named the child Kumbh after the grand festival. She was rushed to the hospital by her husband, Raja, when she started experiencing labour pains. The couple came to Kumbh to look for a job and had been living there, according to the Indian Express report. After the child was born, Deputy CM Pathak congratulated the family.

24-year-old Jyoti Sharma, a homemaker from Gwalior, is also among the 11 women and gave birth to a girl on January 27. She arrived at the Kumbh on January 22 with her husband, Anand Sharma, a businessman, her in-laws and other relatives.

Also read | India: Missing for 15 years, man reunites with family as his memory returns upon hearing ‘Maha Kumbh’

“We decided to bring Jyoti to Kumbh after the doctor assured us that the delivery was still about a month away. Since the whole family was coming to Kumbh for an extended stay, we chose to bring her to Kumbh with us,” her father-in-law, Rakesh Sharma, said.

Jyoti was living with her family members at an akhara in the Kumbh area’s Sector 18, two kilometres away from the hospital. When she experienced labour pains in the early hours of January 27, her family called an ambulance, which arrived within minutes and took her to the nearest hospital. She was then referred to the Central Hospital, where she had a normal delivery.

(With inputs from agencies)