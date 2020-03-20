'Can poop for ten years', announces Dutch PM as people hoard toilet paper

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to infect hundreds daily, people have begun hoarding groceries and other goods to be prepared for a lockdown if the number of cases continue to escalate.

One of these items is none other than the mighty toilet paper. While the shortage of toilet paper caused panic in Australia and the United States, one European country claims to have enough stock to last them ten years.

The Netherlands doesn’t have to worry about the disrupted supply chain of goods across the globe. The country’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte yesterday claimed that toilet paper has started to resurface on store shelves a week after people finished the stock when the majorly infected parts of the world went into panic buying mode.

Also read: Why coronavirus is leading to mass purchase of toilet papers

"There's enough in the whole country for the coming 10 years," Rutte was heard saying at a supermarket he was visiting in support of workers.

"We can all poop for 10 years", the PM added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the whole world and poses a risk to not only groceries, but medical and food supplies, especially with people hoarding in bulk.



Prime Minister Mark Rutte (C) speaks with a worker in grocery store in The Hague, on March 19, 2020 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus | AFP





In the end of last year, the novel coronavirus was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and hails from the same family of coronaviruses as SARS and MERS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently labelled the outbreak as a pandemic. As part of the precautionary measures, people across the globe have been advised to stay indoors and to practice social distancing.

The pandemic has shut down major countries and industries around the world. Italy continues to be in complete lockdown mode, with over 300 deaths being reported daily. This may partly be due to the large number of senior citizens in the country. Additionally, schools, restaurants, and bars have been ordered shut across the globe. Sporting events have also been cancelled until the virus threat simmers down. The US state of California recently enforced a complete lockdown which places over 40 million people in self-isolation.

With no clear picture in sight of how long the pandemic might last, people have been compelled to hoard for not weeks, but for months. The US has shown considerable anxiety over the stocks for toilet paper.

Also read: Can the duration of COVID-19 treatment be minimised by using a combination of drugs?

Most stores in the US states of California and Iowa. In the meantime, companies have assured people that they’re working on ensuring the supply of toilet paper as soon as they can.

As per data from the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker, over 10,000 people have been killed worldwide. Additionally, over 244,500 people remain infected globally.