/Bulgarian govt resigns after citizens stage massive anti-corruption protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his government resigned on Thursday after protesters took to the streets in cities across the country and filled the centre of the capital Sofia on Wednesday night. Zhelyazkov made the dramatic move ahead of a vote of no confidence in parliament, and 20 days before Bulgaria joins the eurozone. Protesters had accused the minority centre-right government of PM Zhelyazkov, who was in power since January, of widespread corruption. The government had already scrapped a controversial budget plan for next year after the demonstrations last week.

“We hear the voice of citizens protesting against the government. Both young and old have raised their voices for [our resignation]. This civic energy must be supported and encouraged,” Zhelyazkov said in a TV address.

A statement on the government website said ministers would continue in their roles until a new cabinet is elected.

Earlier, between 50,000 and 100,000 people turned out in Sofia’s central Triangle of Power and Independence Square on Wednesday evening, calling for the government’s resignation.

The words “Resignation” and “Mafia Out” were projected onto the parliament building. Last week, the protesters were backed by President Rumen Radev, who had also called on the government to stand down.

Zhelyazkov’s government had already survived five votes of no confidence and was expected to scrape through a sixth on Thursday.

Many o protesters have been angered by the roles of two figures, oligarch Delyan Peevski and ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov, and the rally on Wednesday was organised under the slogan “Resignation! Peevski and Borissov Out of Power”, reported Bulgaria’s news agency BTA.

Peevski has been sanctioned by the US and UK for alleged corruption, and his party has helped prop up the government.

The demonstrations were sparked by a 2026 draft budget, which protesters said was an attempt to mask rampant corruption. The government withdrew the budget last week, but anger has persisted.

Bulgaria is EU’s poorest country and is due to join the eurozone on 1 January. This joining is expected to go ahead despite the government resigning.

Bulgaria is one of the lowest ranking members on the watchdog Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

The country has had seven snap elections after huge anti-government protests in 2020 against the government of the three-time premier Boyko Borissov.