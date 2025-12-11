/‘Remove a single name from voter list, face dharna’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns on SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday that the Election Commission is sending BJP-inclined officials for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal and warned that she will sit on a ‘dharna’ if even one eligible person’s name is struck off the voter list. Addressing a rally in at Krishnanagar, Mamata claimed that she has not filled her enumeration form till now, asking, “Do I need to prove my citizenship to party of rioters”. “Union home minister can do anything to label all Bengalis as Bangladeshis and send them to detention camps,” she alleged.

‘There will be no detention camps in West Bengal’

Claiming that the SIR was being used as a political weapon prior to the 2026 Bengal assembly polls, Banerjee said, “If even a single eligible voter’s name is struck off, I will sit on a dharna. There will be no detention camps in West Bengal. They are so hungry for votes that they are conducting the SIR just two months before elections.”

“The Election Commission is sending BJP-inclined officials from Delhi to oversee DMs’ work during SIR hearing,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

‘Fight back using kitchen tools’: Mamata exhorts women

The Bengal CM exhorted the women of the state to be prepared with kitchen tools if their names are deleted during the voter list review.

“You will snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of SIR? They will bring police from Delhi during the election and intimidate mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have the tools, right? The tools you use during cooking. You have strength, right? You won’t let it pass if your names are cut, right? The women will fight in the front, and the men will be behind them,” Banerjee said.

The second phase of SIR is being held across 12 states and UTs, including West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government is opposing the move saying it is being done to benefit the BJP.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due in the first half of 2026.