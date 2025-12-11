/Trump Gold Card visa: Shell out 1 million dollars for entry. How to apply, eligibility, and other details

President Donald Trump has officially launched the Trump Gold Card visa programme, a new pathway to legal residency in the US for wealthy foreign nationals willing to make huge financial contributions. The programme, which appears to leapfrog existing visa routes, went live on Thursday (Dec 10) and can be accessed at the official website, trumpcard.gov . Successful applicants who pass vetting and meet the conditions can live and work in the US and may pursue citizenship through naturalisation after fulfilling residency requirements.

Trump Gold Card visa: How much does it cost?

Applicants must first pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to fund background checks and security screening. Once vetted, the applicants are required to make a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury. This payment is described on official documents as a “gift” that serves as evidence of benefit to the US. Successful applicants receive lawful permanent resident status through the existing EB-1 or EB-2 visa classifications, giving rights similar to a US Green Card (permanent residency).

Trump Gold Card eligibility criteria

The Trump Gold Card is aimed primarily at investors, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled individuals who might otherwise face long waits on traditional employment-based visa tracks. There are no formal minimum education or income levels beyond admissibility and the ability to pay the million-dollar contribution. Non-US citizens who are eligible for lawful permanent residency and admissible to the US can apply.

Trump Gold Card: Corporate sponsorship variant for $2 million per person

Companies can sponsor foreign employees under a separate corporate Gold Card scheme by paying a $15,000 processing fee per person and a $2 million contribution after vetting. The same basic requirements for screening and admissibility apply to sponsored employees too.

Next: Trump Gold Card Platinum tier?

There's also talk of a Trump Platinum Card costing $5 million. The cardholders can spend up to 270 days per year in the US without being subject to US tax on non-US income. But this tier is still under discussion.

Trump Gold Card application process and timeline

Applicants begin by submitting details and the $15,000 processing fee through the official website. DHS conducts rigorous background checks. After approval, the $1 million or $2 million contribution should be paid. The review process may take only weeks, after which the applicant completes a visa interview and standard consular or adjustment-of-status procedures.

Trump Gold Card : Controversy and legal questions

Even as Trump cracks down on illegal immigration, the Gold Card programme has drawn criticism for favouring wealthy applicants and creating a two-tier immigration system. Only the US Congress can create or modify visa categories, but the Trump Card seems to have upended the system. Although the programme uses existing visa classifications, its long-term legality and interaction with traditional immigration law remain uncertain. Critics argue it could undermine established principles and prioritise the ultrawealthy over other legal applicants.