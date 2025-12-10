The United States has revoked around 85,000 visas since President Donald Trump came to power in January, revealed the State Department in an X post on Tuesday (Dec 9).

Make America Safe Again

In the X post, the State Department said the revocations reflected a clear directive from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "85,000 visa revocations since January," the post read, adding that "President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon". The message was shared alongside an image of Trump bearing the slogan "Make America Safe Again," an apparent nod at the White House's stand that tighter visa controls are a core national security priority.

What caused the visas to be cancelled?

Talking to CNN, a senior State Department official later provided more detail, revealing that over 8,000 of the cancelled visas belonged to international students. According to the official, offences such as driving under the influence, theft, and assault accounted for nearly half of all visa revocations over the past year. The official did not specify the reasons behind the remaining cancellations carried out in 2025.

In earlier briefings, the department has said visas were also revoked for administrative reasons, such as expiration, as well as more serious concerns, including suspected "support for terrorism". In October, authorities cancelled the visas of individuals accused of celebrating the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

International students have come under particular scrutiny. Those who took part in protests linked to the Gaza conflict have faced increased monitoring, officials acknowledged, though no detailed figures were released.

Trump's visa crackdown

The visa crackdown fits into a broader strategy first outlined in August, when the State Department announced plans for a "continuous vetting" system for "all of the more than 55 million foreigners". Under the system, visa holders are being monitored throughout their stay, rather than being reviewed only at the time of entry or renewal.