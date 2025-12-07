/Pakistani woman makes desperate appeal to PM Modi for help, alleges husband preparing for second marriage in Delhi

A Pakistani woman in a bid to save her marriage has appealed to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. Nikita Nagdev, has released a video online in which she accuses her husband of leaving her in Karachi and secretly preparing for a second marriage in Delhi.

According to Nikita, she married a Pakistani-origin man named Vikram Namdev, who lives in Indore on a long-term Indian visa, on January 26, 2020. The marriage was solemnised in Karachi, following Hindu rituals and customs.

A month later, Vikram brought Nikita to India on February 26 but in July she was left stranded at the Attari border on grounds of issue with her visa and was forcibly sent back to Pakistan, reported NDTV.

Since then it has been a long chase for Nikita as Vikram has never tried to bring her back to India. "I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time," she said in the video message.

Nikita, in the emotional video has appealed to people to stand with her: "If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me".

She also highlighted her Husband's "illicit" affair with one of her relatives and how how her in-laws did not heed to her objection saying, "Boys have affairs, nothing can be done".

After learning that Vikram was preparing to marry another woman from Delhi, Nikita filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025 which was taken up by the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.