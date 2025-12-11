/Marco Rubio claims UFOs hovered over nuclear facilities, White House was 'kept in the dark about alien tech'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made shocking claims in a newly released documentary, "The Age of Disclosure". He alleges that rogue governments have kept White House in the dark about the possible threat. Marco Rubio made the incredible admission to Director Dan Farah, “We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities- and it's not ours."

Pentagon data reveals shocking information

Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has recorded approximately 1,600 sightings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), also known as UFOs, in the last 4 years. Since 2022, Congress have hosted three public hearings featuring testimonies from retired and active military whistleblowers describing their unsettling encounters with UFOs. Some of these sightings defy the law of physics, with instantaneous acceleration, disconnecting power in nuclear facilities. Jay Stratton, a former director of the UAP task force, claims that he has himself witnessed unidentified, bizarre aircraft being flown by non-human entities.

The Age of Disclosure

Rubio is one of the many high-ranking officials interviewed for the documentary. It was released on Prime Video on November 21 in the US. It can be purchased by an outside US audience. Director Dan Farah continued that this was pretty shocking considering that the allegations were from someone like Rubio, who has the ins and outs of the US administration. The documentary, “The Age of Disclosure”, features testimonies from 34 US government, military, and intelligence community insiders, who claim that the US administration is hiding information about the existence of aliens on the earth and the sovereign nations are engaged in a "secret war" to reverse engineer these technologies. The reception was mixed the documentary became the highest-grossing documentary of Prime Video within 48 hours. Critics called it the "most serious and sourced documentary" on UFOs, while some criticised it for lacking physical evidence and basing the narrative on circumstantial and anecdotal evidence.