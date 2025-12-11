/Donald Trump jabbers 6G celluar network gives deeper view of human skin

US President Donald Trump confounded the 6G cellular network with high resolution digital camera. In a bizarre and embarrassing moment, in the Wednesday meeting with business leaders, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Trump blurted out that 6G cellular networks allow "a little bit deeper view into somebody's skin." However, it is still unclear whether he was referring to digital cameras or 6G network.

"I was a leader on 5G, getting that now, and now we're up to six. What does that do? Give you a little bit deeper view into somebody's skin? See how perfect it is? I like the cameras from the old days," said Donald Trump.

Donald Trump refuses to accept his cognitive decline

Trump, 79, has been bragging about the third cognitive test that he has aced recently, to discredit several reports about his age and acuity. In a social media post on Tuesday night, he said, “I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.” He called reports of his reduced public schedule and odd behaviour during meetings, "seditious". The White House claims Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test. The exam comprises of a set of tasks like drawing a clock, copying a picture of a cube, and repeating a few words. “It’s like you’ll go: Person, woman, man, camera, TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. So it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ ‘Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.’” Donald Trump told Fox News during that time.