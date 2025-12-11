/IShowSpeed sued for allegedly punching and choking a Viral robot influencer Rizzbot on livestream

YouTube content creator IShowSpeed is facing a lawsuit from Social Robotics, the creator of the viral humanoid robot Rizzbot, for allegedly damaging the robot in a livestream video back in September. This was described by fans as peak entertainment, as a human influencer destroyed a robot influencer. The $1million lawsuit filed on November alleges that Speed or Darren Jason Watkins Jr. purposefully punched and choked the Rizzbot even after knowing that it was a sophisticated robot, which resulted in the complete loss of functionality.

"Speed absolutely knew that this was not an appropriate way to interact with a sophisticated robot and knew that such actions with inflict irreparable damage to Rizzbot," read the petition.

“Additionally, the head cameras no longer function, the ports behind the neck, which connect to the robot’s sensors that allow it to see and hear, are dead, and the robot is unstable and cannot walk straight any longer,” the petition alleges. The content of the video is the subject of the lawsuit.

IShowSpeed is best known as a football fan and for hosting podcasts with footballers, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. IShowSpeed has approximately 50 million followers and is famous for being chaotic. Rizzbot is famous for roasted humour, sass, and its gleeful habit of flipping people off. The video shows IShowSpeed violently attacking Rizzbot after getting triggered by its gestures, such as flipping off and roasting him. Rizzbot has more than a million followers. IShowSpeed slammed the Rizzbot on the couch and choked him. Both IShowSpeed and Rizzbot have gained popularity online for their unorthodox behaviour.

Users online have erupted in humour. One user commented, “When artificial intelligence meets non-intelligence.” Another suggested that this is clearly a “two-party promotional bit”. The robot wasn't damaged. “It's just two social media influencers generating media response for mutual profit.”