/IndiGo offers travel vouchers of ₹10,000 to passengers stranded between Dec 3 and 5

IndiGo Airlines, which is in the dock after its flight cancellations led to a massive aviation crisis for days, announced on Thursday that it will offer travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to each passenger whose flights were cancelled or delayed for long during December 3-5. The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms. The travel voucher can be used for any future IndiGo journey and will be valid for 12 months, the airline said on Thursday.

The travel voucher is in addition to the compensation of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time.

“IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth INR 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months,” the airlines said.

The crisis-hit airlines also said that most of the refunds have been cleared and the remaining will be done soon.

IndiGo Airlines was pushed into crisis last week after operational disruptions led to cancellation and delays of thousands of flights across the country. Thousands of passengers were left stranded after the disruption of flight operations.

The airline is facing regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10 per cent to stabilise its operations. The carrier was operating around 2,300 flights a day before the disruptions started on December 2.

On Wednesday, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta dismissed the allegations that the airline “engineered the crisis” and “tried to influence government rules”.