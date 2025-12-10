/DGCA orders urgent inspections at 11 airports to ensure smooth operations after IndiGo chaos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered immediate on-site inspections at 11 major airports across the country after massive flight disruptions in IndiGo’s operations caused immense inconvenience and losses to passengers. The aviation regulator directed its officers to visit 11 airports at Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar, Tirupati, Shirdi, Nagpur, Bhopal, Surat, Vijayawada, Cochin, and Dehradun within two to three days and submit a comprehensive report within 24 hours of completing their inspection.

As per the order, the inspections aim to assess safety preparedness, operational readiness, the quality of passenger facilitation, and the airline’s responsiveness during the ongoing disruption.

The inspecting DGCA officers will also closely examine the status of flight delays and cancellations, congestion at terminal areas, management of queues at check-in counters, security points, and boarding gates, and if adequate operational manpower is deployed by both IndiGo and the airport.

The officials have also been directed to look at whether airline help desks are being manned round the clock, the quality and timeliness of information being communicated to passengers about delays and cancellations, and the availability of essential amenities such as drinking water.

The DGCA has also instructed the officials to check the assistance provided to senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and passengers with reduced mobility.

The officials will also review seating arrangements in holding areas, the presence of senior airline management, and the hygiene and cleanliness of toilets and other terminal facilities, besides the deployment of housekeeping staff.

They will also examine the status of pending baggage deliveries and any backlog and interact directly with passengers for feedback on the support they have received.

The DGCA has also asked officers to check whether dedicated help desks run by IndiGo are functioning effectively, whether the airline and airport operator have established operational control rooms, and whether grievance handling mechanisms are working as intended. The order also states that the timeliness of SMS, WhatsApp, and email notifications being sent to passengers regarding delays and cancellations will be scrutinised.

The order also instructs all the officers to coordinate with airport directors, airline station heads, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport operators to ensure a complete assessment.