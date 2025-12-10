/Thailand rejects mediation amid intense border clashes with Cambodia; over half a million people flee - What's next

Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, Thailand's foreign ministry said that "not ready" for mediation with Cambodia, as border clashes “crossed the line.” At a press briefing, Nikorndej Balankura said, “The line has been.” Fresh clashes erupted between both countries months after Trump brokered a peace deal. Balankura said that Thailand would reject an offer of a third country to mediate until it was satisfied the conflict would not repeat itself in future. "Thais have been killed, we have to ensure this does not recur again, we have to ensure that we have enough trust before any talks can happen and right now is not the moment,” he said. Meanwhile, Thailand military video showed drone dropping bomb on Cambodian target. AFP reported that half a million evacuees in Cambodia and Thailand were sheltering in pagodas, schools and other safe havens

Meanwhile, breaking his silence on the issue, Trump said on Dec 9, "I hate to say this one, named Cambodia-Thailand and it started up today and tomorrow I am going to have to make a phone call. Who else could say I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said. In another post on Truth Social, he again claimed ending eight wars: "There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process," he wrote.

What triggered the fresh clashes?