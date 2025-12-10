/Oman ambassador Issa Saleh Abdullah hails deepening trade, investment, and defence ties with India

Oman’s ambassador to India has highlighted growing investment, trade, and defence cooperation with India, as the two countries prepare for an imminent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Ambassador Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal said, "The announcement of the Indian government that the negotiation has concluded. So hopefully...some positive news in the near future."

He noted increased Indian investments in Oman, with businessmen viewing it as a key destination, while Omani investors eye opportunities in India's vast economy. The Oman embassy on Wednesday hosted the Suhar investment forum that saw attendance of business leaders and top Delhi-based diplomats of West Asia.

On defence, Alshibani described ties as deep-rooted, citing Oman's supply of spare parts for India's Jaguar jets. "Jaguar spare parts are one way of showing the depth of this defence relationship." Oman pioneered joint exercises with all three Indian armed forces branches. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Oman next week amid 70 years of diplomatic relations, the ambassador praised mutual stability and shared Indian Ocean interests, expecting further growth in bilateral links.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you characterize the relationship?

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: I think the relationship nobody doubts is deeply rooted. It has been historic, going back thousands of years; the interaction between either government or people-to-people has been progressing. This year, we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations, but the relationship goes way further than that. In this relationship, we had seen high-level engagements. His Majesty visited India in 2023, and the Indian Prime Minister is expected to visit Oman by the middle of this month.

Sidhant Sibal: So in terms of the investment relationship, in terms of the trading relationship, how do you see the relationship going forward? We had the Suhar investment forum in India.

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: So we have seen increased interest in terms of investments coming from India. Many businessmen see Oman as a destination for their investment. Of course, there have been ongoing discussions with regard to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a CEPA agreement. The CEPA agreement will provide a platform to ease and make a business interaction more transparent and more straightforward. It is mentioned within the joint vision documents, during His Majesty's visit. That we are looking into the initiation of the negotiation and completing those negotiations in a very speedy time. So negotiation has been going on after His Majesty's visit and the announcement of the Indian government that the negotiation has concluded. So hopefully the outcome of that will be some positive news in the near future.

Sidhant Sibal: And your view on the diaspora connect?

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: So according to statistics, there are around 700,000 Indians who are living in Oman. They feel that Oman is a second home to them, and to commemorate the old historic relationship, it is within the joint vision diplomat where the Indian side has decided to build a stitch ship that will sail from Mandvi to Oman, that is where it shows the depth of this relationship between the two countries.

Sidhant Sibal: So in terms of connectivity, what are we looking at between the two sides?

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: So in terms of air, we have more than 11 flights per day going from different airports in India. In terms of sea is where there has been so much development, in terms of Oman ports. We have now three strategic ports in Oman, where Indian investors see those as a potential ports for them, for trade. Oman has been strategically located, and people and investors in India understand. In terms of the infrastructure of most of the ports, there have been so much developments, and there is always a plan for expansion and development of these ports.

Sidhant Sibal: We spoke about Indian investment to Oman. If you can give us a broader picture of Omani investment in India.

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: India is one of the largest economies in Asia. Omani investors as well, they see India as a very potential investment place. We have seen an interest. Whenever there is a business delegation for Oman, there is a huge interest from Omanis as well to come and explore. I think you know what we are going to see is that in future, we will see much huge interest from the Omani investors as well to come in India and look into opportunities to invest.

Sidhant Sibal: Defense relationship, it has been growing. They have been training together by the Omani side and the Indian side. So if you can talk about the military relationship, and there have been reports of Omani side giving spare parts for Jaguar fighter jets as well, perhaps, if you'd like to talk about that, as well.

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani:Jaguar spare parts is one way of showing the depth of this defense relationship. Oman was the first country to establish joint exercises on the three forces, and it has been continuing for the last many years. And I think the benefit from both sides is where we have seen it mutual. There has been a huge appreciation of the opportunity for those joint exercises and and I think that is going again to grow. We share the Indian Ocean, and I think that is a very important point with regards to the military collaboration that we have seen. India is looking into enhance its defence industry.

Sidhant sibal: Will it be right to say that Oman is India's closest partner in West Asia, given the historical relationship, the cultural relationship, the connectivity..

Amb Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani: I think that is demonstrated very well. During the His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, we have seen some of his initial visits coming to India, and within a very short time. Now expections on PM Modi's visit. That shows, really, the scope of the relationship, how this relationship is strong. I think both countries are very stable in terms of economy and governance, and where we have seen that both countries have an approach of extending the notion of dialog and stability within the region. I agree with you that the relationship is strong. The relationship is historic, and the people to people connection has been there and is growing year after year.