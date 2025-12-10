/‘How could other airlines be permitted to take advantage’: Delhi HC pulls up Centre on IndiGo crisis, ‘unreasonable’ fare surge

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rapped the Centre over the massive IndiGo flight disruptions, which saw hundreds of cancellations causing inconvenience to people, and questioned its failure to prevent airlines from increasing their fares to nearly Rs 40,000 after the crisis precipitated. While questioning the unreasonable surge in airfares following the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights, the bench, headed by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, further asked if any steps have been taken to compensate passengers and to ensure IndiGo employees are behaving responsibly amid the crisis. “Question is why did such a situation precipitate? Who is responsible? It is not a question of an individual, passengers are stranded at airports. Question is loss to the economy,” said Chief Justice Upadhyaya, as quoted by LiveLaw.

“If there were a crisis, how could other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can it go to 35,000 to 39,000? How could other airlines start charging? How can it happen,” asked Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The sudden rush and demand spike amid the IndiGo chaos led to the doubling and tripling of flight prices, as stranded passengers struggled to book flights of other airlines. Flights to several foreign cities cost less than many busy domestic routes. A one-way ticket fare between Mumbai and Delhi soared to Rs 35,000 in the economy category.

When the additional solicitor general (ASG) read out the list of measures taken by the Centre, the HC said, “They are all taken by you once the crisis erupted. The question is not this. Why at all the situation arise? And what have you been doing?”

The ASG told the court that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sent a show-cause notice to IndiGo which responded with a ‘profuse apology’. To this, the court said, “We have said we appreciate your efforts. However, what bothers us is how such a situation was allowed to precipitate, leaving lakhs of passengers unattended at the airports.”

The HC agreed to hear a plea on the matter after Supreme Court also acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling it a “serious matter,” even as it declined an urgent hearing. “It is a serious matter. Lakhs of people are stranded at the airports. We know that the government of India has taken timely action and cognisance of the issue,” CJI Surya Kant had said.

The Centre started its crackdown against IndiGo for the chaos at airports, with the DGCA slashing the airline’s winter schedule, reducing the number of flights by 5 per cent. IndiGo operates about 2,200 domestic and international flights daily, which means a reduction of 110 flights daily. The slots freed due to this action would be given to other airlines, the government said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu recently told the Parliament that no airline will be permitted to cause hardship to passengers, adding that safety is “non-negotiable”.