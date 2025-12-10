/UAE announces US$550 million for UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO): Here's why

The UAE has pledged US$550 million to support the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) of the UN, which seeks to mobilise US$33 billion in 2026 to assist around 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations globally. The initiative also includes programs supporting refugees and migrants.

According to a report in the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the appeal prioritises safeguarding the lives of up to 87 million people requiring urgent aid, calling for US$23 billion in immediate funding. The initiative reaffirms the UAE’s unwavering dedication to global humanitarian efforts to save lives, particularly in supporting crisis-hit and vulnerable communities.

This commitment also reflects the significant role of the UAE in strengthening multilateral relief initiatives and its ongoing collaboration with UN bodies such as OCHA, alongside international aid and development groups, to ensure swift and effective assistance, in accordance with the leadership’s directives.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In response to the development, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, “The UAE continues its steadfast commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with our UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most impacted. This pledge embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reflects our profound belief in the necessity of international solidarity in responding to urgent humanitarian appeals in an effective and sustainable manner that preserves human dignity and protects lives.”

Tom Fletcher welcomes the move

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at OCHA, Tom Fletcher, welcomed the announcement made by the UAE. “Our global appeal is about saving lives where shocks have hit hardest – and turning plans into real protection. The UAE’s rapid and generous backing of our 2026 plan sends a strong signal, focused on people who need it most. We must deliver an effective, innovative response that meets the moment," he said.