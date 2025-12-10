/JD Vance responds to allegations of berating Usha Vance in restaurant

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday responded to the viral photo, which alleged that he was engaged in a blow-up with his wife, Usha Vance, in a restaurant. The picture was circulating all over social media on Tuesday. Vance shut down the rumour, calling the picture AI-generated. The image posted on Facebook shows JD Vance in an angry and animated look, and he appears to be reprimanding Usha Vance, who has lowered her head in embarrassment or disdain.

JD Vance and his relationship with Usha Vance was under scrutiny following the viral hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance. Since then JD Vance publicly expressed his wish for his hindu wife to convert to christianity. “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said. Following the incident Usha Vance was spotted without her ring at Camp Lejeune, a military base in North Carolina, along with the first lady, Melania Trump, in Mid November. Rumours started to regurgitate that the pair was heading for a split. Last week, JD Vance in an interiview with NBC News discarded these claims saying that their marriage was “strong as ever”, he and his wife Usha Vance get a kick out of these rumours.