/JD Vance slammed for indirectly mocking Usha Vance's parents

The US Vice President JD Vance is being called out online for indirectly mocking his in-laws. He was discussing about American being concerned about neighbours not speaking the same language. He was pointing out the cultural difference that is evident due to the influx of migration that was allowed during the Biden Administration.

In a podcast that has been widely circulated, US Vice President JD Vance is talking with the New York Post. Vance shared a ridiculous scenario, where 20 people move into a three-bedroom flat, have different cultures and speak totally different languages. "And recognising that their next-door neighbour is going to say, 'Well, wait a second, what's going on here, I don't know these people. They don't speak the same language as I do." Vance shares the concerns of the American who would want to live with a neighbour with whom they share similarities.

People called out JD Vance for being racist. There are people within his family, like Usha Vance and Usha's parents, Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri, who both immigrated to the US during the 1980s.

Journalist Brian Allen posted, “This man is married to an Indian woman. He has mixed-race kids. And he’s out here pandering to people who would’ve side-eyed his own family at the mailbox. If he won’t defend them, he’ll sell out anyone - MAGA included.”

Usha Vance's parents had their careers in America, and they are successful academics in their respective fields. Usha's mother, Dr Lakshmi Chilukuri, is a Molecular Biology professor in UC San Diego. Her father, Krish Chilukuri, works in Aerospace Engineering at San Diego State University.

Another man commented, “Dawg, your in-laws speak another language.”

Since the video went viral, JD Vance responded to the tweet saying that the quote was completely false. He said that its reasonable to want to share a similarity in language with your neighbour, "How do you borrow a cup of sugar? Resolve disagreements? Have a nice conversation? You need a common language, and in America, that language is English." He accused the far left of being deranged and attacking people for wanting to speak the same language.