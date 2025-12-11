/Court denies anticipatory bail to Luthra brothers ahead of deportation from Thailand in Goa club fire case

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where at least 25 people died in a fire incident on December 6, 2025. During the hearing, Goa Police told the court that the Luthra brothers had shown no cooperation during the probe and had also misled the authorities about when they left India. “There is no cooperation on the part of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, which disentitled them for extraordinary protection by this court. They have no business in Thailand. They left the country on December 7 but said that they had left on the night of December 6. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra misled the court, misled the authorities and left the country,” Goa Police told the court.

In their bail petition, the Luthras had claimed that they were in Thailand for a business meeting, had no intention of evading authorities, and were not present at the club when the fire broke out. They had sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so they would not be arrested immediately upon their return.

Luthra brothers detained, to be deported soon

Both Saurabh and Gaurav have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported soon. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Goa Police are working to ensure that the accused Luthra brothers are brought to India at the earliest.

The two brothers are accused of injury causing death, manslaughter, and murder by organising a fire show “without taking proper care and caution and without providing fire safety equipment, other safety gadgets”.

Duo booked flights even as emergency teams were battling blaze: Probe

The Goa Police investigation revealed that the brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand even as emergency teams were battling the blaze.

According to reports, the Luthras made an immediate attempt to evade arrest and booked their air tickets for Phuket through a travel portal at 1:17 am on December 7, a little over an hour after learning about the fire at their nightclub.

Earlier on Wednesday, a New Delhi court declined to grant interim protection from arrest to the brothers. Their lawyers argued that the Luthras had not fled the country but were on a business trip and maintained that they were licensees, not owners, of the nightclub.

They further contended that day-to-day operations were managed by the club’s staff, absolving the brothers of direct responsibility.

Goa Police have arrested five managers and staff members in connection with the deadly fire.