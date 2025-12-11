/Bangladesh to go to polls on February 12, 2026 - first after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. Details inside

Bangladesh is all set to hold its 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12, 2026, as per the announcement of Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Naseeruddin on Thursday (Dec 11). This will be the first ever election after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Naseeruddin announced while addressing the nation, stating that the country is ready to demonstrate to the world that it can conduct “free and democratic voting.”

‘Stay alert of fake news’

He alerted the Bangladesh citizens to stay alert against fake news on social media. "In this election process, we expect cordial participation and active cooperation of all political parties and rival candidates and of the voters," said the chief commissioner.

"I urge all to play a historical role in our democratic journey by making the upcoming 13th national parliament election a success."

The CEC confirmed that voting for the general election and the July Charter referendum will take place simultaneously on February 12. Around 300 seats will go to the polls in this election. The non-resident Bangladeshis can apply online from tomorrow until December 25.

According to the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is December 29, 2025 (Monday). There are some 127 million registered voters, including more than four million first-time voters, according to the Election Commission.

After this election, the interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who returned from exile in August 2024 at the behest of protesters to lead a caretaker government, will step down from his position.

Yunus, 85, welcomed the announcement of the election date.

"Bangladesh is standing at the threshold of a new future," he said in a statement.