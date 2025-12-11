Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "warm and engaging" telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 11). PM Modi said they reviewed the progress in US-India bilateral relations during the call. “Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability, and prosperity,” the Indian PM wrote on X.

Both leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence, and security. According to an official statement, the two leaders discussed ways to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

This came after the US representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove slammed Trump for his policy towards India.

"Trump's policies towards India can only be described as cutting our nose to spite our face... Being a coercive partner has a cost. And this poster is worth a thousand words," she said.