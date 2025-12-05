/Is Imran Khan mentally ill? Pakistan military slams former PM, accuses him of building anti-Islamabad narrative

Pakistan's military has publicly labelled the former prime minister Imran Khan as "mentally ill" on Friday (Dec 5) - days after his sisters met him and confirmed that he was being ill-treated in the Adiala Jail. The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, accused Khan of crafting a narrative that poses a direct threat to national security.

He extended the remarks during a press conference that was held after the inauguration of the Chief of Defence Forces Headquarters. Chaudhry repeatedly slammed the former Pak PM. He said so while holding an old post on X Khan as evidence of what he called a deliberate attempt to “build a narrative against the Pakistan Armed Forces”.

“This mentally ill person tweeted to build a narrative against the Pakistan Armed Forces,” the DG ISPR said. “Imran Khan’s narrative has become a national security threat," he added. Chaudhry did not take Khan's name but said that the former PM was driven by personal ambition rather than constitutional obligations.

