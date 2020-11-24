Buckingham Palace's picture gallery emptied out first time in 44 years

The UK's Royal Family has, for the first time in 44 years, emptied out the picture gallery of the Buckingham Palace to start renovations in the area.

Covered with protective floorings, the gallery was taken over by art handlers who took down nearly 65 invaluable paintings from some of the most famous artists. The handlers had to use scaffolding and ladders to get access to the paintings stuck on heights of the walls.

The gallery was first constructed and decorated by George IV in the 1820s. However, nobody has ever fully emptied out this room since it was last decorated in 1976.

One can find some of the best and most memorable pieces of art in this room. Some of the highlights being Rembrandt's The Shipbuilder and His Wife and Vermeer's Lady at the Virginals with a Gentleman, and spectacular art pieces by Rembrandt, Van Dyck and Canaletto.

Gallery will see renovations after 44 years, which will include replacement of 200-year-old roof, removal of old pipes, wires and a new lift will be installed to help the visitors have friendly visitor accessibility.

The art pieces will, till then, be shifted to an exhibition being conducted in the Buckingham Palace from December 04 to January 2022.

Royal palace has been undergoing renovations from April 2017, and the officials are expecting it to be over by the year 2027. The overall cost involved in this process is nearly £369m.

Used as one of the main state rooms, this gallery has often been spotted in the backdrop of some of the most famous pictures of world leaders with the Queen. The outgoing US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have also been photographed in the room while the Queen was sowing the Royal collection to the First couple.