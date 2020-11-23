'The Crown' season 4 skipped Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding for this reason

'The Crown' Season 4 has been the latest addition to the binge list of millions across the globe. The show has been garnering enough attention for introducing the royals' most controversial chapter - Princess Diana. While a lot has been shown about the tumultuous relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the one key moment the show skipped was the grand royal wedding.



The show teased Princess Diana’s wedding dress for months, so it came as a surprise when the show skipped her extravagant wedding to Prince Charles. The couple's wedding—which took place on July 29, 1981—is considered one of the biggest events in modern history as it is estimated nearly one billion people watched or listened to the broadcast live. This, it turns out, is precisely why The Crown's makers chose to leave it out.





"The wedding scene, you can YouTube it and you could be watching it in 10 seconds, so I don't think there'd be any point in us recreating it," Emma Corrin, who portrays Lady Diana throughout the fourth season of the series, told The Hollywood Reporter.



The wedding episode, titled 'Fairytale,' cuts directly to credits after showing Diana in her iconic gown.



However, Corrin points out that the depiction of the wedding was not crucial to the plot. "We never recreate things just for the sake of recreating them," she explained.

The awkward Charles and Diana post-engagement interview did make the cut as it fit the story of the two characters well. “I think if we do recreate a scene—like the engagement scene, for instance, when they do the announcement—it has to be because it's linked to something that the characters are going through,” Corrin continued. "It has to be part of the story. It has to further the plot, basically."

Corrin further explained that 'The Crown' is about Queen Elizabeth, not Princess Diana. “Everything actually has to feed back to the Queen. Even Diana’s plotline, it’s all about what she’s doing and the effect that that’s having on the Queen," she said. "That’s why it’s called The Crown.”



