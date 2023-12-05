Explained: 'Broken pelvises, mutilated bodies'...Did Hamas use rape as weapon of war in Israel?

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Almost two months into Hamas militants' unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, reports and accusations of the use of rape, and sexual violence as a tool of war continue to circulate.

Israel has accused Hamas of raping "dozens" of women and some men during day one of the attack — a charge vehemently refuted by the militant group.

Labelling the allegations "unfounded lies", the group said they were part of "Zionist campaigns which promote unfounded lies and allegations to demonise the Palestinian resistance".

Rape — a weapon of war

Recently, in a statement, UN Women said it was "alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities" during the attacks on southern Israel.

This comes as Israeli police say they have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence of sexual violence.

Meni Binyamin, the head of the International Crime Investigations Unit of the Israeli police, told The New York Times that they "are investigating sexual crimes against both women and men perpetrated by Hamas terrorists."

In an interview with the publication, Binyamin claimed, "There were violent rape incidents, the most extreme sexual abuses we have seen, of both women and men. I am talking about dozens."

He said that a team of investigators had gathered "tens of thousands" of testimonies from survivors, witnesses and first responders.

Binyamin also said that they were combing through banks of videos and photos from the Oct 7 Hamas incursion, but refused to divulge into details, saying "This is an ongoing investigation".

However, he said that autopsies, forensic evidence, confessions also corroborate that sexual crimes were committed by Hamas.

Dishonour on top of abuse

Yael Sherer, a spokesperson for Israel-based advocacy group Survivors of Sexual Violence, told BBC Radio 4 that there is evidence of sexual violence against both men and women.

"There was sexual violence and rape in these communities in the south of Israel… we have a few living survivors—not a lot—of both genders. It didn't only happen to women, it happened to men as well," she said.

Sherer alleged that Hamas militants not only sexually violated Israelis but also mutilated their bodies.

"Aside from finding bodies of people who were murdered, a lot of the bodies were mutilated… terrorists made sure to disgrace these people and dishonour them."

Where's the international condemnation?

In an opinion piece for Newsweek, Israeli first lady Michal Herzog expressed her outrage over the international community's failure to condemn the gender-based sexual violence perpetrated by the Hamas.

Calling international silence over the crimes a "betrayal of all women," Herzog said "The silence of international human rights organisations, and the unwillingness to believe Israeli women in the face of overwhelming evidence, has been devastating."

"A Hamas video from a kibbutz shows terrorists torturing a pregnant woman and removing her foetus. Our forensic scientists have found bodies of women and girls raped with such violence that their pelvic bones were broken," said Herzog.

"This evidence, along with the explicit recorded confessions of captured terrorists, makes abundantly clear that mass rape was a premeditated part of Hamas's plan," wrote the first lady.

UN steps up

Eight weeks of silence later, the United Nations has launched its own investigation into the sexual violence Hamas is accused of.

In a statement posted on X on Nov 30, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: "There are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted."

"Gender-based violence must be condemned. Anytime. Anywhere," he added.



Drawing attention to the delayed response, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on X said, "In every other massacre in which such heinous sexual crimes were committed," the UN Women had "issued an immediate and harsh condemnation."

"But when Israeli women are the victims," these organisations, he said, cast "doubt on the allegations".

In the days since the Hamas attack, horrifying, ghastly witness testimonies of unprecedented sexual abuse, including that of a woman begging to be killed as she was gang-raped, have emerged.

Talking to UK's Sunday Times, Yoni Saadon, a reveller at the Nova Music Festival, recounted tales of horror from October 7.

"I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or 10 of the fighters beating and raping her," he recalled.

"She was screaming, 'Stop it already! I'm going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!'

"When they finished, they were laughing, and the last one shot her in the head," said the 39-year-old.

Giving an account of how he survived the massacre, Saadon, the father of four, revealed that he had smeared himself with the blood of a slain woman to look dead.

"I will never forget her face," he said, talking about his saviour, who had been shot in the head by the attacking militants.

"Every night I wake to it and apologise to her, saying, 'I'm sorry.'"

He also claims to have witnessed the beheading of a young woman who had fought back as Hamas stripped her.

"They threw her to the ground, and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her," he told The Sunday Times, adding "And her head rolled along the ground. I see that head, too."

(With inputs from agencies)